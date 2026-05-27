Dutch delight for Depay and Timber

AMSTERDAM, May 27 : The Netherlands' top scorer Memphis Depay and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber were both included on Wednesday in the country's squad for next month's World Cup despite concerns over their fitness.

The 32-year-old Depay, whose 55 goals are the most for the Dutch, has been struggling with thigh and calf injuries and made only two substitute appearances for his Brazilian club Corinthians in the past two months.

The Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, who is to give a press conference later on Wednesday, also picked Timber, who returned to training at his club this week ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the win over Everton in mid-March and subsequently missed Arsenal's last 14 games in all competitions with a groin problem.

Justin Kluivert has also been given a vote of confidence despite knee surgery in January and only two substitute appearances for Bournemouth since completing his rehabilitation.

Kluivert was among the first players to report for training at the Dutch camp in Zeist on Monday, along with Noa Lang who has recovered from a bizarre finger injury suffered playing in the Champions League for Galatasaray against Liverpool in March and was also picked.

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville and Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs are both uncapped while there was a surprise return for midfielder Marten de Roon, who won the last of his 42 caps two years ago.

But there was no place for veteran centre back Stefan de Vrij, after a thigh injury suffered in Inter Milan’s last game of the Serie A season at Bologna on Saturday, or Liverpool full back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch play World Cup warm-up games against Algeria in Rotterdam on June 3 and Uzbekistan in New York on June 8 before heading to the World Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven), Quinten Timber (Olympique de Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)