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Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F
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Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F

Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Netherlands v Sweden - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 20, 2026 Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring their second goal with Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Netherlands' Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates scoring their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff
Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri and teammates look dejected after the match as Tunisia are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Dutch ease past Tunisia 3-1 to finish top of Group F
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Tunisia's Hazem Mastouri celebrates scoring their first goal with Ali Abdi IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff
26 Jun 2026 09:06AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : The Netherlands wrapped up top spot in World Cup Group F with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday, capitalising on another error-strewn display from opponents whose calamitous tournament came to a fitting end.

It was a nightmare start for Tunisia as Ellyes Skhiri sliced Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own goal in the third minute. Brian Brobbey doubled the Dutch lead four minutes later when Virgil van Dijk nodded the ball across goal leaving Brobbey with a simple finish from close range after a cleverly worked set piece.

Tunisia's Hazem Mastouri pulled one back with a thumping header from a corner in the 54th minute, but Jan Paul van Hecke struck eight minutes later when he flicked Tijjani Reijnders' corner on at the near post with the ball glancing off Anis Slimane's head on the way into the net.

Tunisia's defeat brought down the curtain on a miserable campaign that featured heavy losses to Sweden and Japan, and the sacking of coach Sabri Lamouchi after one game.

Source: Reuters
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