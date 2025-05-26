Dutch first choice goalkeeper Verbruggen out of World Cup qualifiers

AMSTERDAM :Uncapped goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen was included in the Netherlands squad on Monday as first choice Bart Verbruggen dropped out of World Cup qualifiers next month.

Scherpen, who won the Austrian Bundesliga title with Sturm Graz this month, has previously been called up as injury cover, although he has yet to play for the Dutch.

Verbruggen played on Sunday for Brighton & Hove Albion as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 away in their last Premier League game of the season but Monday's announcement of the 23-man squad by the Dutch football association said he was “struggling with physical complaints and needed time for the recovery process”.

Also missing is Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber after surgery on his ankle.

The Dutch begin their bid to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals against Finland away in Helsinki on June 7 and then home to Malta in Groningen on June 10.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Kjell Scherpen (Sturm Graz)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (RB Leipzig), Jorrel Hato (Ajax Amsterdam), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Noa Lang (PSV Eindhoven), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Aston Villa), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Aidan Lewis)