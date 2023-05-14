Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch league clash called off after smoke bombs thrown onto pitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch league clash called off after smoke bombs thrown onto pitch

14 May 2023 11:46PM (Updated: 15 May 2023 12:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch league clash between Ajax Amsterdam and already-relegated Groningen was halted and then called off with only nine minutes on the clock, after fireworks were twice thrown onto the pitch on Sunday (May 14).

In the sixth minute of the clash in Groningen smoke bombs were thrown onto the field. Shortly afterwards, a supporter ran onto the pitch with a banner calling for the ouster of the Groningen board, which saw the referee take the two teams off the pitch.

When they returned, smoke bombs were thrown again, leading to the match being called off, in line with new Dutch football guidelines brought in earlier last month.

It followed crowd violence in the Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax Amsterdam in early April when a cigarette lighter thrown from the crowd hit Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and cut his head, causing a lengthy delay to the match.

The Dutch football association then decided that all matches would be stopped immediately if a player or match official was hit by an object from the crowd.

They also decided that if an object is thrown from the terraces but misses, play will be temporarily stopped with the players sent to the dressing rooms. If the same thing happens a second time, the match is to be immediately stopped.

The new guidelines have done little to halt a growing problem for the Dutch game. Three top flight matches on Friday and Saturday were temporarily halted because of objects thrown onto the field.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.