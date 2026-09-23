Dutch look to Xavi to restore traditional football ethos

AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 : Dutch footballing philosophy has had a marked impact on the all-conquering success of Spain recently, but now that the Netherlands are looking to bolster their own fortunes they have turned to a Spanish World Cup winner for inspiration.

Former Barcelona midfielder and coach Xavi Hernandez has become the first foreigner in charge of the Dutch national team since the 1978 World Cup.

Xavi, who as a player won the World Cup in 2010 and two European Championships, debuts as coach on Thursday when the Dutch host Germany in Amsterdam and will have three more Nations League matches in the three-week international window.

The Netherlands have turned to him for a change in perspective after spells under Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal sparked much disquiet over the team’s tactics and playing philosophy. Both coaches were accused of abandoning traditional Dutch values around ball possession and attacking football and employing counter-attacks as their primary weapon.

Although Van Gaal took the team to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals and Koeman the semis of Euro 2024, elimination in the round of 32 at this year’s World Cup was a major disappointment.

"It is about how we in the Netherlands want to play football," said former international Nigel de Jong, who, as technical director at the Dutch football association, recruited Xavi.

"That means playing dominantly and being attractive in a good way while doing so. Dominant does not always mean playing attacking football; we also want to be dominant defensively. By conceding fewer goals, we want to try to win matches."

Although the 46-year-old Xavi is a relatively inexperienced coach, the Dutch feel that as a player, he had much of what their side misses, in terms of technique, discipline and creativity.

BARCELONA INFLUENCE

He also showed during his coaching tenure at Barcelona, where he won La Liga in his first season in charge, the ideas the Dutch supporters want to see from their team.

"After the first meeting, I immediately felt like going out onto the pitch. New ideas and a new way of playing football. I think it is also good for the group," said midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Xavi, who has a four-year contract, told a press conference on Wednesday he felt the players had bought into his game model and philosophy, which he has described as revolving around possession, position, pressing, perception, and passion.

“You need possession to win the match," he said. "You need the right positions. When you lose the ball, you have to press. And you need perception to see what is happening around you and understand the game. But without passion, you cannot play football.”

But he was also clear that winning remains the end goal.

“I think there is definitely potential in this squad,” Xavi said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by xx)