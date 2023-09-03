Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq from PSG
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v AS Roma - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 19, 2023 AS Roma's Georginio Wijnaldum during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

03 Sep 2023 05:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool team mate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard's side.

The announcement came after Al-Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 to move up to fifth place on 10 points, three behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.

Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021 but after struggling to make an impact he joined AS Roma on loan.

He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris.

Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.