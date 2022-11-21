Logo
Sport

Dutch name debut keeper, Diatta replaces Mane for Senegal
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Netherlands Training - Qatar University Training Site 6, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Netherlands' Andries Noppert during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Senegal Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Senegal coach Aliou Cisse and Krepin Diatta during a press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Senegal v Netherlands - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Senegal players walk on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
21 Nov 2022 11:06PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 11:06PM)
DOHA : The Netherlands named uncapped goalkeeper Andries Noppert in their starting line-up for Monday’s World Cup Group A clash against Senegal who opted for Krepin Diatta as the replacement for Sadio Mane.

After much speculation over the identity of the Dutch keeper, coach Louis van Gaal chose Noppert despite the fact he has yet to play an international.

African champions Senegal have turned to Diatta to replace injured talisman Mane on the left side of their attack with Boulaye Dia given the striking role at the Al Thumama Stadium.

They have nine players from their Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in their starting line-up.

Teams:

Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

