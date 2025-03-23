Dutch need to be better against irritated Spain, says Koeman

VALENCIA, Spain : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman knows his side will have to be better to stand any chance in Sunday's Nations League quarter-final second leg against holders Spain in Valencia.

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam on Thursday after Spain scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a pulsating clash but the European champions now have home advantage.

“I do expect another match with high intensity,” Koeman told a press conference on Saturday. “Both teams can also learn from Thursday. And they will.

"Spain had many moments when they were on the back foot and they will undoubtedly have paid attention to that. And that will have irritated them so they will come with intent. We, therefore, also have to do better."

But Koeman feels his side have a chance to upset the hosts and reach June's semi-finals against either Croatia or France. The Croatians lead 2-0 ahead of their return leg in Paris.

"We could have hurt them a lot more," Koeman said of the first leg with Spain. "Hopefully we will do that tomorrow. Things have to improve in some areas."

He will have to sort out the left back role after Jorrel Hato was sent off in the first leg and is suspended.

Aston Villa’s Ian Maatsen was called up on Friday as a replacement, while uncapped Ajax Amsterdam centre back Youri Baas is also an option.

"It's a tough choice," Koeman said. "Maatsen joined at the last minute, but he's a real left back."

The Dutch are in the unusual situation that should they lose it might be advantageous to their hopes of a World Cup place at the finals in North America next year.

If they beat Spain, the Netherlands go into World Cup qualifying Group E and will start with two tough away matches against Bulgaria and Turkey in September. Georgia is the other country in the group.

But if they lose on Sunday, they go into Group G and will play Finland (away) and Malta (home) in their opening World Cup qualifiers in June. It is a five-team group with Poland and Lithuania the other two countries.

"It's true that the group with five teams is perhaps a bit more favourable," Koeman added. "But it's not something we've discussed with the players, or something we're going to take into account during the match.

"We absolutely want to reach the semi-finals of the Nations League. It's a trophy. That's what we're going for," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)