Dutch police attempt to identify hooligans after West Ham attack

AMSTERDAM: Dutch police will use a television programme on Tuesday (May 23) to try and identify hooligans who attempted to attack family and friends of West Ham United players in Alkmaar last week.

Police say identifiable photos of suspects involved in the attack at the conclusion of Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg between AZ Alkmaar and the London club had been collated and would be broadcast with the public asked to help identify them.

Several have already been identified, they added, and two have reported to a police station to admit their part in the fracas, the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Home supporters broke through a fence and attacked the West Ham contingent seated in a reserved section behind their own team's dugout at the AZ Stadium at the final whistle.

A brawl ensued in which West Ham players, including captain Declan Rice, attempted to intervene, with several running to the aid of relatives and friends who were under threat.