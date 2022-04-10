Logo
Dutch rider Vader to stay in hospital after crash
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Mountain Bike - Men's Cross Country - Final - Izu MTB Course - Shizuoka, Japan - July 26, 2021. Milan Vader of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

10 Apr 2022 03:01AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 03:01AM)
Dutch rider Milan Vader, who suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of the Basque country on Friday, will remain under observation in hospital, his team said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old crashed during a descent in the fifth stage and was put into an induced coma, Dutch media reported.

The Jumbo-Visma team did not elaborate on his condition in a statement released on Saturday after the sixth stage.

"Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and further recovery," the Dutch team said.

"If there is news, we will come back to you again."

Vader finished 10th in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

