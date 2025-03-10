Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships

Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Indoor Championships - Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - March 9, 2025 Netherlands' Maureen Koster falls during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Indoor Championships - Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - March 9, 2025 Netherlands' Maureen Koster receives medical attention after falling during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Indoor Championships - Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - March 9, 2025 Netherlands' Maureen Koster receives medical attention after falling during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Indoor Championships - Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - March 9, 2025 Netherlands' Maureen Koster falls during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Yves Herman
Dutch runner Koster hospitalised after horror fall at European Indoor Championships
Athletics - European Athletics Indoor Championships - Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - March 9, 2025 Netherlands' Maureen Koster receives medical attention after falling during the women's 3000m final REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
10 Mar 2025 12:51PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dutch athlete Maureen Koster suffered a fall and was knocked unconscious during the women's 3000m at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on Sunday.

Koster, who won silver in 2015 and had finished second in the qualifying race, was treated by medical staff next to the track. The 32-year-old was later transported to hospital.

The race continued, with Ireland's Sarah Healy winning the gold medal while Britain's Melissa Courtney-Bryant took silver.

“Maureen's a really good friend of mine so I wanted to check whether she is OK. I heard her scream… but I couldn’t see anything. I just thought, that’s Maureen who has gone down," Courtney-Bryant told British media.

“It put everyone on edge, and everyone was pushing more. It was a bit of carnage. Everyone else was really anxious because of it.”

The Netherlands team later posted on X that Koster was conscious and responsive.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement