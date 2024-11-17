Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill

Dutch skipper Van Dijk praises Hungary for playing on after coach falls ill

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Netherlands v Hungary - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - November 16, 2024 Netherlands' Wout Weghorst in action with Hungary's Tamas Nikitscher REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

17 Nov 2024 07:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk praised opponents Hungary for their decision to play on in their Nations League clash on Saturday after assistant coach Adam Szalai appeared to have suffered a fit on the bench only minutes after kickoff.

There was a 13-minute medical delay as Szalai was treated pitch side before being taken to an Amsterdam hospital. The Hungarian federation said he was recovering.

He could be seen lying on the floor, next to the team’s bench, with his legs twitching and kicking uncontrollably as staff and substitutes quickly formed a protective barrier around him.

“That was quite a shock of course,” van Dijk told Dutch NOS television.

“You see someone lying down, you see someone shaking. That is quite scary. But thankfully at a certain point it became clear that he was stable.”

Van Dijk heard from Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, who captained Hungary, that Szalai had suffered a similar incident previously.

“But yes, it is still very scary to see. I hope he is doing well and that he recovers quickly.”

Van Dijk said it must have been difficult for Hungary to continue playing. Szoboszlai gathered his teammates in a huddle on the pitch before they agreed to carry on with clash.

“They had to decide whether they wanted to continue playing. I think it shows a lot of strength that they did carry on. I have a lot of respect for that.”

The Netherlands went onto register a 4-0 victory and make sure of a place in next March’s Nations League quarter-finals.

But Van Dijk thought his side’s performance was “sloppy” overall.

"The pitch was very fast," he explained. "But that's no excuse. It was sloppy. In the end we won deservedly and that's the most important thing. We go to the quarter-finals, we win, we keep a clean sheet."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement