Dutch striker Malen joins Aston Villa from Dortmund
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 10, 2025 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen reacts REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/ File Photo

15 Jan 2025 02:13AM
Aston Villa have signed Dutch striker Donyell Malen from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

Details of the deal have not been revealed but media reports have said the Premier League side paid around 20 million pounds ($24.36 million) for the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

Former Arsenal academy player Malen scored 39 goals in 132 appearances for Dortmund since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, and helped the team reach last season's Champions League final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

He has scored five times across all competitions for Dortmund this season, including a goal in their 3-1 Bundesliga victory over VfL Wolfsburg last month.

Villa, eighth in the Premier League with 32 points, play at Everton on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

Source: Reuters

