Dutch strikers expect more space in Germany clash

MUNICH, Germany : Netherlands striker Cody Gakpo believes there will be more space for his team to attack in Monday’s Nations League clash away to Germany after a difficult game with Hungary on Friday when the Dutch met stubborn resistance from the home defence.

The Netherlands take on Germany three days after they drew 1-1 with Hungary in their Group A3 game in Budapest, coming from behind to snatch a late equaliser through Denzel Dumfries after captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off.

“I expect more space. Germany will play a bit more forward and be a bit more open, which will create spaces for us,” said Gakpo at a press conference on Sunday.

The Netherlands drew 2-2 with Germany last month in an open and attacking game in Amsterdam and a similar style encounter is expected for the return in Munich.

Germany lead the standings on seven points, two more than the second-placed Netherlands after three games.

"It was difficult for us because of how they played,” added coach Ronald Koeman of the Hungary game.

“In the second half it went better, with more deep runs. There was space on the wings but we didn't use that well."

Gakpo’s Liverpool teammate Van Dijk will be missing as he sits out a one-match ban after Friday's red card.

“Virgil is an exceptional player, but now we are obliged to replace him. There are other good players who can do that,” Gakpo added.

Koeman said either Stefan de Vrij or Dumfries would replace Van Dijk as captain and added that whoever got the armband had big shoes to fill.

“Virgil is someone who coaches a lot from the back. Now others have to do that. Some people are more capable of that than others and it also has to do with experience.

“I certainly think it will be interesting to see how that works in the team now that Virgil is not there. He has almost always been available,” Koeman told the press conference.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)