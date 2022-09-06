Dutchman Winter named coach of Suriname

Former Netherlands midfielder Aron Winter has been named as Suriname coach, taking over from his former Ajax Amsterdam team mate Stanley Menzo, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday.

Winter, 55, will be in charge for a friendly against Nicaragua at Almere in the Netherlands on Sept. 22.

Menzo quit after seven months in charge to take up a job at Beijing Guoan in China.

Winter, who also played at Lazio and Inter Milan and won 84 caps, was born in Suriname. He has limited coaching experience at Toronto in Major League Soccer.

His last job was as assistant to another ex-Ajax team mate John van’t Schip when he was in charge of Greece.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)