Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles

Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol crosses the finish line to win the Women's 400m Hurdles REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Hurdles REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Netherlands' Femke Bol in action during the final REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m Hurdles Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 24, 2023 Gold medallist Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after winning the final with silver medallist Shamier Little of the U.S. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
25 Aug 2023 04:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Femke Bol of the Netherlands powered to victory in the women's 400 hurdles on Thursday to secure her first world championship gold medal.

It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who fell metres from the line when racing for gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening night of the championships.

Bol, second at last year's worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight before pulling away to cross the line in 51.70 seconds.

Little finished in 52.80, holding off Jamaica's Rushell Clayton who took the bronze in 52.81.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.