Dutchwoman Bol takes long-awaited gold in 400 hurdles

BUDAPEST : Femke Bol of the Netherlands powered to victory in the women's 400 hurdles on Thursday to secure her first world championship gold medal.

It was a hugely satisfying win for Bol, who fell metres from the line when racing for gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening night of the championships.

Bol, second at last year's worlds and third at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was level with American Shamier Little until just before the home straight before pulling away to cross the line in 51.70 seconds.

Little finished in 52.80, holding off Jamaica's Rushell Clayton who took the bronze in 52.81.