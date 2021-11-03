Logo
Dybala double helps Juve book spot in Champions League knockout stage
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2021 Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal with Leonardo Bonucci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2021 Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2021 Juventus' Federico Chiesa scores their third goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2021 Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Juventus v Zenit Saint Petersburg - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 2, 2021 Juventus' Federico Chiesa celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
03 Nov 2021 06:09AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 06:04AM)
TURIN, Italy : Juventus booked their spot in the Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare after a double from Argentine striker Paulo Dybala steered them to a 4-2 win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Knowing they only needed a point against Zenit to be assured of a knockout-stage spot in Group H, Juve raced into a deserved early lead through Dybala, who hammered the ball into the roof of the net in the 11th minute.

The hosts had several chances to make it 2-0 before Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci put through his own net in the 26th minute to draw Zenit level.

Dybala benefited from a slice of good fortune to put Juve back in front in the 58th minute, as he converted a penalty at the second attempt, after the referee had ordered his first effort, that he dragged wide, be retaken.

Goals from Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata made sure of the victory late on as Juve made it four wins from four in this season's competition to top Group H, three points ahead of holders Chelsea in second.

Sardar Azmoun netted a stoppage-time consolation for Zenit, who must win both of their remaining group matches to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

