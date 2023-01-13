Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dybala sends Roma through to Coppa Italia quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dybala sends Roma through to Coppa Italia quarters

Dybala sends Roma through to Coppa Italia quarters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 8, 2023 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

13 Jan 2023 06:07AM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A second-half strike by forward Paulo Dybala secured AS Roma a 1-0 win over Genoa in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Thursday and kept the capital club on course to win the competition for the 10th time.

Substitute Dybala put Roma ahead in the 64th minute, the Argentine sending a powerful shot from a tight angle inside the far post after replacing midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini at halftime.

Earlier on Thursday, Fiorentina advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.

Serie A leaders Napoli host bottom-placed Cremonese on Tuesday. Atalanta, Lazio and Juventus play their last-16 ties next Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.