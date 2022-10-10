Logo
Sport

Dybala suffers serious injury against Lecce, says Mourinho
Dybala suffers serious injury against Lecce, says Mourinho

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - AS Roma v Real Betis - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 6, 2022 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

10 Oct 2022 06:46AM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 07:15AM)
AS Roma's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala suffered a serious injury in the 2-1 home win over Lecce and may not be fit by the end of the year, coach Jose Mourinho said on Sunday (Oct 9).

Dybala was substituted straight after scoring the winning penalty in the 48th minute, leaving the pitch with what appeared to be a muscle problem. Medical staff put ice on his left thigh.

"I say (Dybala is) bad, not to say very, very bad. Unfortunately, it is more very bad than (just) bad," Mourinho told DAZN.

The Portuguese coach added that he imagined it would be difficult for Dybala to return before 2023.

"I'm not a doctor and I haven't spoken to one, but from my experience, from what I understood from talking to Paulo, it (will be) difficult," he said.

The World Cup in Qatar starts on Nov 20.

Source: Reuters

