Dybala's double sends Roma through, Galatasaray crash out

ROME : AS Roma secured their place in the Europa League last 16 with a 3-2 home win over 10-man Porto on Thursday thanks to a Paulo Dybala double, advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Porto and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 27th minute with an overhead kick from Samu Aghehowa. However, Dybala equalised in the 35th minute and netted again four minutes later.

Porto's Stephen Eustaquio was shown a red card early in the second half after pushing Leandro Paredes. Roma sealed the win through Niccolo Pisilli, despite a late own goal from Devyne Rensch for the visitors.

Galatasaray welcomed AZ Alkmaar and played out a 2-2 draw that had the Dutch side going through.

AZ went two goals up either side of halftime through Seiya Maikuma and Denso Kasius. Victor Osimhen quickly responded for the Turkish side before teammate Roland Sallai scored in the 70th minute.

AZ won 6-3 on aggregate and will play either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur in the next round.

Steaua Bucharest also advanced with a 2-0 win over PAOK at home thanks to goals in each half from Juri Cisotti and David Miculescu, sealing a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Bodo/Glimt secured a hard-fought 5-2 extra-time win over Dutch side FC Twente, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory after three stoppage-time goals brought the tie level. Sondre Brunstad Fet struck in extra time, followed by an own goal from Arno Verschueren, sending the Norwegians through.