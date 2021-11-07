Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dyche praises Pope and Chelsea as Burnley defy odds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dyche praises Pope and Chelsea as Burnley defy odds

Dyche praises Pope and Chelsea as Burnley defy odds

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - England v South Africa - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 6, 2021 Burnley manager Sean Dyche gives instructions to his players REUTERS/David Klein

07 Nov 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 02:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Burnley showed tremendous fighting spirit and were driven by a magnificent performance from goalkeeper Nick Pope to earn a 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea, the Clarets' manager Sean Dyche said.

Pope racked up a string of outstanding saves either side of a 33rd-minute Kai Havertz opener for dominant Chelsea, who were undone in the 79th when substitute Matej Vydra struck for the visitors out of the blue.

Dyche, who endured a difficult start to the current Premier League campaign, was delighted after Burnley withstood torrid pressure from Chelsea and levelled completely against the run of play at Stamford Bridge.

"The lads worked terrifically hard," he told the BBC. "They (Chelsea) are a top side. They were all over us in the first half. We hung in there really, great saves by Nick Pope.

"We felt the game might calm slightly and we found better moments in the second half. When you come to these clubs and they’re flying like they are, you might need your keeper to play well. He was fantastic.

"I can’t credit Chelsea enough. They’re a top outfit. You stay in it for a chance."

The unlikely outcome came on the back of Burnley's first league win of the season when they beat promoted Brentford 3-1 at home last Saturday and Dyche acknowledged hard work had started to bear fruit.

"They weren't getting a lot of rewards for decent performances," he said. "They got the reward and they come here and the mentality was on show today.

"It’s important to get this point (against Chelsea) as nobody gives you a chance at these clubs."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel rued his team's missed chances.

"You know this can happen," he said. "We are in a good place. We deserved more today. It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances.

"You have the opponent where you want to have them. You create so many chances. We let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that’s what happened."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us