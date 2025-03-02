Dynamo to compensate fans with free ticket after Miami's Messi skips clash

Houston Dynamo have said they will offer their fans a complimentary ticket for a future home game after Lionel Messi did not travel with the Inter Miami squad for Sunday's Major League Soccer match.

The absence of Messi on the pitch has caused the hosts to compensate spectators before, with match organisers in Hong Kong announcing a 50 per cent refund for tickets last year after the Argentine did not take the field due to injury.

Last August, Chicago Fire announced a credit guarantee on match tickets and season passes if an injured Messi did not play in their home game against Miami.

"The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent," Dynamo posted on X on Saturday.

"Fans who attend tomorrow night's match can claim a complimentary ticket to a future Dynamo match this season. Additional details will be provided early next week."

Messi played in this week's Champions Cup clash with Sporting Kansas City, scoring the first goal in Miami's 3-1 win.

The 37-year-old was also fined an undisclosed amount by MLS for grabbing one of New York City FC's coaching staff by the neck after their 2-2 draw earlier this month.