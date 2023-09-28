Logo
Dynasty Equity buys minority stake in Liverpool, say owners FSG
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Liverpool v Leicester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - September 27, 2023 General view of corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

28 Sep 2023 09:38PM
Sports investment firm Dynasty Equity has bought a minority stake in English club Liverpool, the Premier League side's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the minority stake was sold for between $100 million to $200 million.

FSG said the investment would mainly be used to pay down debt from the COVID-19 pandemic, stadium expenses to enhance Anfield's capacity, expenses in building the training centre, repurchasing Melwood training ground and summer transfers.

"Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever," FSG President Mike Gordon said in a statement.

"We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club's long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

"We look forward to building upon the longstanding relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club's financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch."

Source: Reuters

