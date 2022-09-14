Logo
Dzeko guides Inter to 2-0 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - September 13, 2022 Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David W Cerny
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan - Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic - September 13, 2022 Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal with Edin Dzeko REUTERS/David W Cerny
14 Sep 2022 02:44AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 03:11AM)
PRAGUE: Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko scored one and created another as they cruised to a 2-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in a Champions League Group C match on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Inter controlled the match from the start and opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Joaquin Correa picked out an unmarked Dzeko whose right-footed shot in the penalty area beat Plzen keeper Jindrich Stanek.

The Czech champions spent most of the game defending and faced an uphill battle after Pavel Bucha was sent off in the 61st minute for a dangerous tackle that caught Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella on the shin.

The visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes later on the counter attack when Dzeko turned provider with a clinical pass that allowed Denzel Dumfries to slot home.

Bayern Munich take on Barcelona in the other Group C match on Tuesday.

 

Source: Reuters

