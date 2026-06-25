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Dzeko set to make 150th Bosnia appearance in Qatar clash
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Dzeko set to make 150th Bosnia appearance in Qatar clash

Dzeko set to make 150th Bosnia appearance in Qatar clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

25 Jun 2026 02:05AM
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SEATTLE, June 24 : Bosnia and Herzegovina's record scorer Edin Dzeko is set to make his 150th international appearance in Wednesday's Group B game against Qatar, whose coach Julen Lopetegui makes four changes to the side thrashed 6-0 by co-hosts Canada.

* The 40-year-old Dzeko captains Bosnia for landmark appearance

* Serbia coach Sergej Barbarez makes four changes, forced to replace defender Tarik Muharemovic, who was sent off in 4-1 loss to Switzerland

* Qatar without Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo after both received red cards against Canada

CNA Games
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* Hassan Al-Haydos, Qatar's record appearance maker, leads the side on his first start at this World Cup

Teams:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj; Arjan Malic, Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Basic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko

Qatar: Mahmoud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Issa Laye, ​Boualem Khoukhi, Sultan Al-Brake; Jassem Gaber, Ahmed Fathi, Karim Boudiaf; Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior

Source: Reuters
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