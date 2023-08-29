Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

E-sports to allow Russian competitors to fly their flag
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

E-sports to allow Russian competitors to fly their flag

E-sports to allow Russian competitors to fly their flag

File photo of game room interior with equipment for video games. (Photo: iStock)

29 Aug 2023 09:04AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2023 09:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
MOSCOW: The Russian e-sports federation said on Monday (Aug 28) that the International E-sport Federation (IESF) had decided to reinstate its competitors and allow them to use the national flag and anthem.

"The Russian national computer sports team will once again be able to take part in competitions under its own flag and name," the Russian statement said. 

The IESF is holding its world championships in Iasi, Romania. 

According to the Russian statement, it also held a vote in which 32 delegates voted in favour of reinstatement, while 13 voted against and 25 abstained. 

"Sport must unite, and any form of discrimination against athletes on national or other grounds is unacceptable. We are therefore pleased to have been able to overturn the previous decision," Dmitri Smit, president of Russian esports, said in the press release.

The  IESF  president, Vlad Marinescu, a Romanian-American, is also director general of the International Judo Federation (IJF). 

Ukraine boycotted the judo world championships in Qatar in May after the IJF allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to compete, saying that many of the Russian entrants had military connections.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

e-sports Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.