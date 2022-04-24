From playing secretly to playing abroad: This Fifa gamer is relishing his ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ SEA Games shot

"It’s the SEA Games. It’s an honour to represent the country, it’s a very rare opportunity ... I’d been playing for nine,10 years but there was no such a thing ever," said Yeo.

"It’s the first (time), so it's as good as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. What could possibly happen is the next SEA Games, there might not be Fifa. We never know. So I think it will be worth the effort."

This is only the second time e-sports will feature at the SEA Games, and Yeo noticed how views towards gaming are becoming "more positive".

"Many years ago … I think the perception was still not great. I think parents were still against kids playing games or spending a lot of time on games. I had friends who said and mentioned that playing games are a waste of time. Many people told me that I should go and find a proper job," he said.

"At this moment, perception is getting better. People are more accepting of it. They realise that e-sports has longevity. You can be a player, after (that) you can be a manager, you can be an events person, you can be a content person, you can be video editor. There are a lot of paths."

As part of his daily routine, Yeo plays between 15 and 20 games, on top of training with his team-mates where possible. Rather than focusing on beating random opponents he is matched with online, he makes use of each game to work on specific areas where he feels need strengthening.

This could mean only attempting shots from distance, or ceding possession intentionally to allow his opponent to counter-attack, so that he can work on defending.

"One key thing is to watch other countries’ tournaments. Currently, we can watch the SEA Games qualifiers for other countries like Thailand, Vietnam," he added.

"I think that Thailand and Vietnam, they are the stronger countries, especially Thailand. So their replays are worth watching ... We can get into their perspective and see what are the things that they do ... what you would have done and you see the difference from there."

At Team Flash's office in Ubi on a Tuesday morning, Yeo is matched with a new opponent.

More matches to play, more goals to score, and more skills yet to learn.

He clicks on his mouse, the whistle blows, and a new game begins.