Eala ecstatic after win over her idol Swiatek

Alexandra Eala was left star-struck by Iga Swiatek in 2023 after meeting the Pole at the Rafa Nadal Academy during her graduation ceremony but the Philippine wildcard gave her idol no quarter at the Miami Open on Wednesday in a massive quarter-final upset.

The 19-year-old played the match of her life to beat world number two Swiatek 6-2 7-5, reacting with disbelief and nearly sobbing on court after claiming a place in her first WTA semi-final.

Eala had been reduced to a gushing fan in the presence of the Pole two years ago as she collected her certificate at the academy in Mallorca and she said it was a surreal experience to face her across the net.

"She was a guest speaker and celebrity guest," Eala said of the graduation ceremony.

"I thought I was super lucky to have her during my graduation. She just came off I think a Grand Slam win also, Roland Garros, if I remember correctly.

"Then she even did the whole ceremony with the class, tossed the hat, and I was so lucky because I was beside her. It's super surreal to think that the circumstances have changed, I'm facing her on court."

Eala, who made her WTA Tour debut in the Miami qualifying event in 2021, has sparkled on her return to the venue this year with wins over former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

She said she had been confident she could add Swiatek to her list of victims, and become only the second wildcard to beat three or more major winners in a tour-level event after Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon 2023.

"From the very beginning, I knew that I had the level to stick with her. She's very decorated. She's achieved a lot and is someone I've looked up to for a while," said Eala.

"It was a pleasure to share the court with her and to be able to compete with her and hang with her rhythm.

"It's something I'm very proud of," added Eala, who will now become the first Filipina to be ranked inside the top 100.