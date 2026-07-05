Eala hopes Wimbledon heroics inspire others to forge own path

LONDON, July 4 : Filipina Alexandra Eala hoped her Wimbledon breakthrough would inspire others back home to carve out their own path after the 21-year-old ended Iga Swiatek's reign on Saturday to keep her remarkable rise firmly in the spotlight.

Eala's emergence on the women's tour has made her one of the most compelling stories in the game, with large crowds following her at the Grand Slams to witness her fearless tennis on court and enjoy her affable nature off it.

Hailing from a country where boxer Manny Pacquiao remains the benchmark for sporting fame, Eala has the potential to be a national icon in her own right, carrying the hopes of millions as she breaks new ground in her chosen sport.

"It's an honour to be able to pave the way for young girls. It would be the honour of my life to be able to inspire others," Eala said in her press conference after her first trip to the last 16 of a major.

"I try to be as authentic as I can. I believe in being genuine. I believe in my values. This exposure I guess or this platform that I have has really allowed me to self-reflect. It allows me to become the best version of myself, because I know that a lot of people look up to me.

"The main message here is that I don't want them to look at me and say, I want to be the next Alex Eala. I want them to look at me and say, 'Wow, I want to be the first me. I want to make my own path'."

EMOTIONAL REACTION NOT SATISFACTION FOR EALA

Eala dropped to the ground and shed tears of joy immediately after beating Swiatek and held back tears again during her on-court chat, before saying her emotional reaction did not mean she was satisfied, as she looked forward to the next round.

The 29th seed, who meets 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini in the next round, said that outlook came naturally to her.

"I don't think it's something I've practiced or trained," Eala added.

"I don't know if it's my character or what it is. I think it's important for me to celebrate, even however long I have, and to enjoy victories like this.

"But once the next match gets closer and closer, my body feels it. I have that, I guess I would say, skill to lock back in. I think the skill of locking back in is something to be practiced, as well."