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Eala ready to disappear for a bit after breakout season comes to an end
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Eala ready to disappear for a bit after breakout season comes to an end

Eala ready to disappear for a bit after breakout season comes to an end

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 30, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala in action during her quarter final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Yasuyoshi Chiba/File Photo

09 Nov 2026 03:20PM
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Nov 9 : Alex Eala said she is looking forward to lying low for a while after her breakout campaign ended on Sunday with a 6-3 6-0 defeat by American Claire Liu in the Hong Kong Open final.

The 21-year-old, who became the highest-ranked Filipino and Southeast Asian player in WTA history earlier this season, has become a fan favourite this year and her run in Hong Kong will lift her to a career-high 15th in the world rankings.

Eala won her first WTA Tour-level title at the Washington Open in August and claimed seven wins over top-10 players across the year. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games last month.

"I didn't know that was on the cards for me, to end the year at 15th," she told reporters after the Hong Kong final.

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"This whole season, just to top it off with ending the year 15th, it's like dreams are only dreams until they're not."

Asked what her goals were for 2027, Eala said she had not spent much time thinking about next season.

"I've been really enjoying the fruits of my labour of this year. Just because it's been one (tournament) and then the other and then the other...

"I'm going to spend time with my family, just lay low, disappear for a little bit," she added.

"Yeah, those are my plans. Just to disappear."

Source: Reuters
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