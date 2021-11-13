Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change
Logo

Sport

Soccer - Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination Malaysia COP26 Wellness climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay

Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Argentina - Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 12, 2021 Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal Pool via REUTERS/Ernesto Ryan
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Argentina - Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 12, 2021 Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Ernesto Ryan
Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Uruguay v Argentina - Estadio Campeon del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay - November 12, 2021 Argentina's Angel Di Maria in action with Uruguay's Joaquin Piquerez Pool via REUTERS/Ernesto Ryan
13 Nov 2021 09:04AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 09:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONTEVIDEO :Argentina started without Lionel Messi but a moment of magic from Angel Di Maria was enough to give them a barely deserved 1-0 win over Uruguay in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Montevideo.

Uruguay surrendered meekly to Argentina in a 3-0 defeat last month but this time they took the game to their opponents and will feel aggrieved at emerging pointless after having more of the chances in front of their home fans.

However, one moment of brilliance from Di Maria was enough to settle the match.

Young Uruguayan left back Joaquin Piquerez lost possession on the edge of the penalty area after six minutes and Di Maria curled a sublime shot over helpless keeper Fernando Muslera.

Luis Suarez had already forced Emiliano Martinez into a good save at the other end and the Atletico Madrid striker also hit the post after half an hour.

The second half was more even and both keepers had to make important saves but Uruguay’s lack of firepower – they have now scored only two goals in their last five games – meant they struggled against a typically solid Argentine team.

Goalkeeper Martinez was also fortunate in the dying minutes when first Julian Alvarez put a free header over the bar and then the keeper fumbled a long range shot but was able to recover before it crept into the net behind him.

Messi, who missed his last two Paris St Germain games through injury, replaced Giovani Lo Celso with 14 minutes left for Argentina but made little impact for a side that saw their unbeaten streak increase to 26 games, a run that stretches back more than two years.

The three points takes them on to 28 points, six behind Brazil, who on Thursday became the first South American team to guarantee their place in Qatar 2022 after beating Colombia 1-0.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the finals and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff.

Uruguay remain on 16 points, fourth equal with Chile and Colombia.

They head to Bolivia to face the home side at high altitude on Tuesday, while Argentina are at home to Brazil the same night.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us