Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A

Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 26, 2021 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 26, 2021 AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on as a substitute to replace Olivier Giroud REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo)
Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 26, 2021 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
27 Oct 2021 05:04AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 05:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :French striker Olivier Giroud's early strike earned AC Milan a narrow 1-0 win over Torino on Tuesday to send Stefano Pioli's side top of the Serie A standings.

In an otherwise uneventful first half, Giroud, starting in place of another veteran Milan forward - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - tapped home his fourth Serie A goal of the season for what proved to be the winner in the 14th minute.

Torino's Italy striker Andrea Belotti, making his first start for the club since August having recovered from injury, had the visitors' best chance to level in the second half but missed his kick with the goal at his mercy.

Milan goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu preserved his side's lead late on with a fine save to deny Torino substitute Antonio Sanabria as the hosts opened up a three-point gap at the top of the table over Napoli, who host Bologna on Thursday.

Torino are 13th on 11 points.

"I think we played a good game," Giroud told DAZN. "Torino are a strong team, they are aggressive in the tackle.

"I am very happy because we did well from the start and Torino didn't really threaten many scoring opportunities. That means we've been very solid at the back and we take the three points, that's the most important thing.

"We play every three days, that's not easy on the body. Everything was not perfect."

Before the match, coach Pioli had warned his side that they needed to start winning ugly if they were to make the next step and win the Scudetto this season.

And win ugly they did as, after Giroud's goal from Rade Krunic's flick, they did not create another meaningful chance.

That mattered little, however, as Milan have now won nine of the first 10 Serie A matches of a season for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us