Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Early goal gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over Internacional
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Early goal gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over Internacional

Early goal gives Sao Paulo 1-0 win over Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Internacional - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 31, 2021 Sao Paulo's Gabriel Sara celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Carla Carniel

01 Nov 2021 09:29AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2021 09:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Sao Paulo beat Internacional 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Gabriel Sara on Sunday, extending Inter’s winless run to four matches in Brazil’s Serie A.

Sara scored the only goal of the game after four minutes with an angled drive from close range and while the home side dominated the match at the Morumbi stadium they could not add to their tally.

The win, a second victory in their last three games under new coach Rogerio Ceni, lifted Sao Paulo to 11th on 37 points.

Inter remain in sixth with 41 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us