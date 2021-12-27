Logo
Rain holds up India on day two of first test versus South Africa
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 27, 2021 General view before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 27, 2021 General view of the pitch covered as the match is delayed due to rain REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
27 Dec 2021 04:19PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 04:45PM)
PRETORIA : Rain delayed the start of day two of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday, denying the visitors the chance to build on their impressive first innings total of 272 for three.

Overnight rain on the Highveld continued into the morning and intermittent showers are forecast throughout the day.

India opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he reached the close unbeaten on 122 and when play resumes will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane after his unbeaten 40.

India is seeking an unprecedented test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three match series.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

