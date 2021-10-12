Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Sport

Early Moore goal earns Wales crucial win in Estonia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Early Moore goal earns Wales crucial win in Estonia

Early Moore goal earns Wales crucial win in Estonia

Wales' Aaron Ramsey heads at goal before Kieffer Moore scores their first goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Sergei Stepanov)

12 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 05:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TALLINN: Kieffer Moore's early strike was enough to earn Wales a vital 1-0 victory in Estonia on Monday to keep a playoff spot in World Cup Qualification Group E in their sights.

Wales started well and raced into a 12th minute lead, with Moore prodding home following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

As Wales tired it became a matter of holding on rather than looking for a second, with the hosts almost levelling through substitute Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, who was denied by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The third-placed visitors survived some nervy moments late on to move onto 11 points in the group, level with Czech Republic in second, although Wales have two games left compared to the Czech's one. Belgium are top with 16 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us