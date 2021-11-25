Logo
Early penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Inter in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 24, 2021 Internacional's Carlos Palacios in action with Fluminense's Wellington REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 24, 2021 Internacional's Carlos Palacios in action with Fluminense's Yago Felipe REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 24, 2021 Fluminense players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 24, 2021 Fluminense's Fred scores their first goal REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Internacional - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - November 24, 2021 Internacional's Gabriel Mercado in action with Fluminense's Caio Paulista REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
25 Nov 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 11:07AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : Fluminense were awarded a penalty inside the first minute of their league match against Internacional in Brazil on Wednesday with Fred converting from the spot to give his side a 1-0 win and hand their opponents a third straight defeat.

Inter were the better team throughout the game, which saw nine yellow cards dished out and a late red to Inter's Paulo Victor, but could not get the goal their play and possession deserved.

The win at the Maracana stadium saw seventh-placed Fluminense move four points ahead of Inter in eighth, and a point behind Red Bull Bragantino.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

