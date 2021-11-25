Early penalty gives Fluminense 1-0 win over Inter in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO : Fluminense were awarded a penalty inside the first minute of their league match against Internacional in Brazil on Wednesday with Fred converting from the spot to give his side a 1-0 win and hand their opponents a third straight defeat.

Inter were the better team throughout the game, which saw nine yellow cards dished out and a late red to Inter's Paulo Victor, but could not get the goal their play and possession deserved.

The win at the Maracana stadium saw seventh-placed Fluminense move four points ahead of Inter in eighth, and a point behind Red Bull Bragantino.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)