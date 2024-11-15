Early Tonali strike gives Italy away win over Belgium

BRUSSELS :Sandro Tonali tapped in an early goal to hand Italy a 1-0 away win over Belgium in the Nations League on Thursday that consolidated their top place in Group A2.

Tonali scored his first goal for Italy and could have had another in an impressive performance at the King Baudouin Stadium although Belgium gave as good as they got in a fast-paced game.

Tonali took full advantage of Giovanni di Lorenzo’s pass after a slip by Belgian defender Maxim De Cuyper in the 11th minute to give Italy an early lead they never relinquished despite a strong finish by the hosts.

The result moved Italy up to 13 points in the standings, three above France who were held to a home draw by Israel in Paris at the same time.

Belgium’s slim hopes of a berth in next March’s quarter-finals were ended by their failure to win.

The injury-hit home side did keep Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma busy after weathering Italy’s first half dominance.

Tonali might have had the visitors 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time but had a half chance blocked after being set up by Andrea Cambiaso.

Belgium looked much sharper from the start of the second half although Italy had more chances to extend their lead.

Mateo Retegui was free on the counter attack nine minutes after the break but denied by a one-handed stop from Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

Straight after, there was a scramble in the Belgian box that eventually saw defender Wout Faes clear.

SPALLETTI HAPPY

“The lads did well, because the pitch got really heavy in the second half, we lost a bit of sharpness when in possession and made a few too many misplaced passes,” Italy coach Luciano Spalletti told RAI Sport.

“As we said before the game, in places like this, you have to keep the ball, that is essential to take the pressure off and control the game. When Belgium pinned us back into our own half it was tough, but they fought like lions.”

The home side should have been level in the 78th minute but captain Romelu Lukaku headed Timothy Castagne’s inviting header wide.

Lukaku, who is Belgium’s record scorer, was playing his first game for his country since the European Championship in mid-year and captained the team in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne.

Five minutes later, Faes headed against the post, feathering a touch to another pinpoint delivery from Castagne, but that was as close as Belgium came to avoiding a second successive home loss after France beat them 2-1 in Brussels last month.

"We tried to put more pressure in the second half and it almost worked but it was a pity that the ball just wouldn't go in," said Leandro Trossard, who was one of Belgium's better performers.

Defeat for Belgium will add to the pressure on coach Domenico Tedesco, whose side have now won one of their past seven outings.

Italy finish their group campaign at home to France in Milan on Sunday while Belgium and Israel battle it out to avoid bottom place in Budapest at the same time.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)