Easy win for Belgium over US rings alarm bells for World Cup co-hosts

ATLANTA, March 28 : Belgium bounced back after going behind to register a runaway 5-2 win over the United States in their friendly international on Saturday in a result that will ring alarm bells for the World Cup co-hosts.

Weston McKennie had the U.S ahead from a corner in the 39th minute but a rasping long-range shot from Belgian defender Zeno Debast saw the teams level at halftime.

Amadou Onana made it 2-1 eight minutes into the second half and six minutes later Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty to extend the lead.

Substitute Dodi Lukebakio slammed home a superb fourth goal in the 68th minute to emphasise Belgian dominance and added another nine minutes from time before Patrick Agyemang netted a late consolation for the U.S. in the 87th minute after a defensive slip.

Both countries were using the fixture to prepare for the World Cup in June and while the ease of victory will boost Belgium’s credentials, the result gives the co-hosts cause for concern some three months before the tournament kicks off.

Their defence was run ragged by Jeremy Doku, whose dribbling on the left flank caused frequent panic, and they were largely second in all the exchanges with a Belgian side who coasted over the field.

The U.S. did, however, take the lead when McKennie glided in unmarked to steer home Antonee Robinson’s curling corner.

Doku’s shot in the 45th minute was punched away by goalkeeper Matt Turner, only to find Debast outside the penalty area who returned it with interest, his shot staying low and surprising Turner as it bulleted into the net.

Doku’s dribbling created the chance for Onana to tuck away with a clever side-footed finish and the penalty that followed soon after was awarded after a VAR check found American captain Tim Ream had handled the ball trying to block a shot.

Lukebakio’s first goal was set up by a run from deep in defence by veteran fullback Thomas Meunier but he still needed to cut inside and unleash a curling effort into the top corner.

The fifth goal for Belgium was a tap-in from Timothy Castagne’s pull-back while a defensive slip from Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans allowed Agyemang to reduce the deficit.

Belgium will stay in the U.S. for a second World Cup warm-up match against Mexico in Chicago on Tuesday. The Americans host Portugal in Atlanta the same night.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)