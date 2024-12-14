ECB suspends Bangladesh's Shakib for 'illegal bowling'

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for exceeding the maximum permitted elbow extension of 15 degrees.

The 37-year-old's action was scrutinized by on-field umpires in his one-off appearance for Surrey in September - his first appearance in the County Championship since the 2010-11 season.

Following umpires' suspicions, he was asked to do a test.

"Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month, which found that the elbow extension in his bowling action exceeded the 15-degree threshold as defined in the Regulations," the ECB said in a statement.

"This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on Dec. 10, and follows the process set out in the ECB's Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action."

Shakib, who is considered the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has produced, could not be immediately reached for comment.

To overturn the ban, the left arm spinner will need to undergo a reassessment demonstrating a narrower elbow extension.

Shakib, who has been surrounded by controversy of late due to political unrest in Bangladesh, retired from Twenty20 internationals in September and decided to not return home for a farewell test against South Africa in Mirpur in October.

But the former captain will likely feature in next year's Champions Trophy.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule as prime minister ended in August with her fleeing to India following deadly protests.

In 2019, he received a two-year ban from playing after the International Cricket Council (ICC) found he had breached its anti-corruption code.