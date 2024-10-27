Echavarria birdies last to win Zozo Championship title

Nico Echavarria came out on top during a dramatic fourth round to win the Zozo Championship on Sunday, shooting 67 to finish at 20-under overall and beat Americans Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman by one stroke.

Greyserman finished with a commendable final-round score of 65, with a run of four birdies on the front nine. He briefly overtook Echavarria with a birdie on the 14th but could not add to that as he ended tied for second.

The American had an opportunity to force a playoff late in the round at the Narashino Country Club in Japan, but was unable to sink a birdie putt from range at 18.

In response to losing the lead, Echavarria kept his cool and birdied the 16th and 18th holes to celebrate his second title on the PGA Tour and his first since he won the Puerto Rico Open in March last year.

Former world number one Thomas, who was part of the final pairing with Greyserman and Echavarria, failed to break his two-year trophy drought, stretching back to his victory at the PGA Championship in 2022.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa finished tied for 54th after carding a disappointing one over par 71, while world number two Xander Schauffele was 15 strokes behind Echavarria, tied for 41st.