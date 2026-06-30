Ecuador coach brushes off travel delays, underdog tag ahead of Mexico clash

MEXICO CITY, June 29 : Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece dismissed concerns over travel fatigue and his team's underdog status on Monday ahead of their World Cup round of 32 match against co-hosts Mexico.

Ecuador advanced from the group stage after a 2-1 comeback win over Germany, having earned one point from their opening two matches. They face a Mexico side who won all three group games, scoring six goals without conceding.

• "Predictions were burned a long time ago," Beccacece said. "They counted us out ... Predictions in football don't exist, what exists is what happens on the pitch."

• Ecuador endured a nine-hour travel day ahead of Tuesday's match. "The team had planned to arrive at 5 p.m. However, we arrived at 8:20 p.m. We don't know the reason for the delay," Beccacece said.

• Despite the logistical issues, the coach declined to use the journey as an excuse. "We go, we compete, and we play — no complaints or excuses. I am grateful. We might have tired features, but how could I be upset about being in a World Cup?" he added.

• The Azteca Stadium's high altitude and a hostile home crowd add to Ecuador's challenge in breaking down Mexico's defence.

• "Mexico has a great fortress in this mythical stadium ... Things are always difficult for us, so we take it as a beautiful challenge," Beccacece said.