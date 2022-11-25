Logo
Sport

Ecuador federation asks fans to avoid offensive chants
Ecuador federation asks fans to avoid offensive chants

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Ecuador fans celebrate after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

25 Nov 2022 03:58AM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 03:58AM)
DOHA : Ecuador's football federation urged its fans on Thursday to clean up their act after football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings for homophobic slurs during the South Americans' opening World Cup game against Qatar.

Ecuadorean fans were heard insulting Chileans at Sunday's match, probably in response to Chile's claim that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers.

That cost Ecuador a fine and points deduction for the next qualifiers though they avoided expulsion from the Qatar tournament.

"The Ecuadorean Football Federation calls on Ecuador fans accompanying 'the Tri' in Qatar 2022 to avoid all types of offensive, insulting and discriminatory songs," it said in a statement.

"Just as our players give their all on the pitch, let's do our bit off it. Let's enjoy this football party with joy and respect."

LGBT rights have taken prominence during this World Cup, drawing protests, as homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

After beating the hosts 2-0, Ecuador are joint top of Group A with the Netherlands whom they face on Friday.

Source: Reuters

