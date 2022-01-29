Logo
Ecuadorian striker Caicedo joins Inter on loan from Genoa
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - July 7, 2020 Lazio's Felipe Caicedo celebrates scoring their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

29 Jan 2022 11:25PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 11:25PM)
MILAN : Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo has joined Inter Milan on loan from Genoa until the end of the season, the Serie A champions confirmed on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has joined the club as a backup option for coach Simone Inzaghi, who knows Caicedo well having worked with him for four years when manager at Lazio.

"I am very excited, I want to do well, first of all I thank coach Inzaghi who did everything to have me here," Caicedo told Inter TV. "He was very important, he convinced me immediately so I thank him and I can't wait to start training with him.

"I am very proud to be able to represent my country and be the first Ecuadorian player here at Inter."

Inter are on course to retain the Scudetto this season, as they hold a four point lead at the top of the Serie A standings, having played one game less than Napoli and AC Milan in second and third.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by David Holmes)

Source: Reuters

