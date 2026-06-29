Ecuador's comeback spirit faces test at Mexico's Azteca fortress

Mexico City, June 28 : Ecuador's late World Cup surge runs into Mexico's immaculate defence and the weight of the Azteca Stadium atmosphere when they face the co-hosts for a place in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Ecuador made the last 32 the hard way, recovering from a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast by drawing 0-0 against Curacao before reviving their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Germany.

That result, secured with goals from Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata, changed the tone of Ecuador's tournament.

A side that was edging towards elimination instead found a route into the knockouts and face the challenge of sustaining that urgency against opponents who have yet to concede.

Mexico topped Group A with three wins, scoring six goals and conceding none, proving they can benefit from the noisy home support at the Azteca that has helped them come into form.

Their defensive record has been the defining feature of their tournament, giving Javier Aguirre's side a platform as they prepare for another high-pressure night.

If Mexico advance, they will return to the same venue on July 5 for the last 16, meaning Tuesday's match provides a knockout test and a chance to extend their run on home soil.

For Ecuador, managing the atmosphere may be as important as breaking down Mexico's defence. An early breakthrough would force the hosts into unfamiliar territory at this tournament.

Failing that, Ecuador may find themselves chasing a match shaped by Mexico's patience and defensive discipline.

The fixture carries considerable weight. The two countries have met 25 times, with Mexico winning 14 including a 2–1 victory in their only previous World Cup encounter in 2002.

One side has found form late. The other has barely been tested. At the Azteca, something has to give.