Ecuador's Perlaza rescued by police after kidnap

Ecuador defender Pedro Perlaza has been rescued and released after being kidnapped last weekend, the national police force said late on Wednesday.

Capped three times by Ecuador and currently playing for top-tier side Delfin, Perlaza and a friend left their homes on Sunday to attend a party in the northwestern coastal city of Esmeraldas.

"This Wednesday ... in Esmeraldas, the National Police of Ecuador ... carried out the release of citizens Pedro P. and Juan M., reported as kidnapped," they said in a statement.

"After information gathering techniques executed by the Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Unit (UNASE), they were able to locate a house in a rural area ... where the victims were being held captive.

"The property where the kidnapped citizens were found was subsequently checked, in order to secure them and return them to their families safe and sound."

Perlaza, 33, started two 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Peru, helping them qualify for the Qatar tournament.

Ecuador has seen an increase in violent crimes in recent years.

Over 7,000 violent deaths were recorded in 2023, an increase of nearly 65 per cent compared to 2022, according to National Police reports.