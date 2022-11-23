Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ecuador's Valencia nurses ankle sprain ahead of Dutch clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ecuador's Valencia nurses ankle sprain ahead of Dutch clash

Ecuador's Valencia nurses ankle sprain ahead of Dutch clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates after the match REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

23 Nov 2022 12:21AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 12:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ecuador's captain and top scorer Enner Valencia is still nursing a minor ankle sprain ahead of his team's Group A clash with the Netherlands where the South Americans could progress to the second round for only the second time.

Valencia limped off after scoring twice in Ecuador's opening win against Qatar, raising a question mark over his availability against the Dutch on Friday.

"Yesterday, we took some images. Nothing serious showed up. It was a light sprain," team doctor Camilo Chiquito told reporters in an update. "It's up to him how the situation evolves in the next few days in the gym and on the field."

Coach Gustavo Alfaro has already said he expects the veteran forward to play.

Goalkeeper Hernan Galindez said Ecuador were delighted to be in control of their own fate after what turned out to be a comfortable 2-0 victory over the tournament hosts.

"We have the great possibility of not depending on anyone. Having beaten Qatar, we only depend on ourselves," he told reporters.

"We are focused on working and understanding that we have a very hard game ahead on Friday, but we are confident of being able to achieve a positive result."

Three-times World Cup finalists Netherlands also won their opening game 2-0, against Senegal.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.