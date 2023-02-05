Logo
Sport

Eddie who? Ex-coach erased from England media centre wall
Eddie who? Ex-coach erased from England media centre wall

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Scotland - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - February 4, 2023 General view of a wall covered in newspaper clippings in the media centre before the match REUTERS/Mitch Phillips

05 Feb 2023 12:09AM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 12:09AM)
LONDON : Eddie Jones may have had the best win percentage of any England coach, led the team to a Six Nations Grand Slam and a World Cup final but the Australian has been quietly erased from the RFU's England rugby media collage at Twickenham.

One wall of the stadium's media work room has long boasted a splendid collection of newspaper front pages, with the 2003 World Cup triumph taking pride of place.

At the end of last year it also featured several snapshots of Jones highlights, including England's clean sweep series win in Australia in 2016 and their superb World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand in 2019.

However, reporters arriving for Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland were greeted by some "revisions".

England greats Jonny Wilkinson and Martin Johnson are still in place but instead of Jones there are new pieces celebrating referee Wayne Barnes, the England women's team, a new community rugby initiative and Jones's replacement Steve Borthwick.

Jones was sacked by England in December and took over as Australia coach last month.

Source: Reuters

