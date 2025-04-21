Ederson goal earns Atalanta 1-0 win away to Milan

MILAN : Atalanta came away from the San Siro with a 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday thanks to Ederson's second half goal, which consolidated their place in Serie A's top four and all but ends the hosts slim chances of earning a Champions League spot.

After a goalless first half, Atalanta took the lead in the 62nd minute through Ederson's diving header and Milan offered little after the goal with the visitors looking more likely to find a second.

The final whistle was greeted by loud cheers from the away fans who had travelled in numbers from nearby Bergamo, and jeers from the home crowd who again spent much of the game protesting against the Milan hierarchy.

The win moved third-placed Atalanta to 64 points, four points ahead of Bologna who beat leaders Inter Milan 1-0 earlier on Sunday, while Milan remain ninth in the standings on 51 points.