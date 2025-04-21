Logo
Sport

Ederson goal earns Atalanta 1-0 win away to Milan
Ederson goal earns Atalanta 1-0 win away to Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 20, 2025 Atalanta's Ederson and Marco Carnesecchi celebrate after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 20, 2025 AC Milan's Joao Felix in action with Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 20, 2025 Atalanta's Ederson scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 20, 2025 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Atalanta - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 20, 2025 AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
21 Apr 2025 04:55AM
MILAN : Atalanta came away from the San Siro with a 1-0 win over AC Milan on Sunday thanks to Ederson's second half goal, which consolidated their place in Serie A's top four and all but ends the hosts slim chances of earning a Champions League spot.

After a goalless first half, Atalanta took the lead in the 62nd minute through Ederson's diving header and Milan offered little after the goal with the visitors looking more likely to find a second.

The final whistle was greeted by loud cheers from the away fans who had travelled in numbers from nearby Bergamo, and jeers from the home crowd who again spent much of the game protesting against the Milan hierarchy.

The win moved third-placed Atalanta to 64 points, four points ahead of Bologna who beat leaders Inter Milan 1-0 earlier on Sunday, while Milan remain ninth in the standings on 51 points.

Source: Reuters
