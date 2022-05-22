Logo
Edmed's late show earns Waratahs drought-breaking victory

22 May 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 02:09PM)
Tane Edmed's late scoring surge sealed the New South Wales Waratahs' first win on New Zealand soil in seven years with a 32-20 Super Rugby victory over the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin on Sunday.

Two penalties and a try from Edmed in the final 15 minutes proved decisive as the Waratahs won for the first time across the Tasman Sea since April 2015, when they defeated the Wellington Hurricanes.

"It was a tight contest, a really enjoyable game," said Waratahs captain Jake Gordon. "They started pretty well and they got the first try but then we wrestled back momentum and played some really good footy, held the ball well and executed when we got our chances."

The win moves the Waratahs into sixth in the Super Rugby standings, two points ahead of the Queensland Reds with one round remaining before the playoffs.

Josh Dickson gave the Highlanders the perfect start when he powered over the line, but Will Harris scored between the posts to ensure the Waratahs kept pace with the home side.

Sam Gilbert's 29th-minute red card for upending Michael Hooper hampered the Highlanders, and within three minutes the visitors had taken advantage with Mark Nawaqanitawase touching down in the corner.

Hooper increased the lead three minutes before the break when he picked the ball up 25 metres from the line and surged through to score.

Scott Gregory reduced the Highlanders' deficit to four points with 25 minutes remaining before Edmed stepped up to make the difference.

The fly half kept his nerve to score a pair of crucial penalties and the 21-year-old then crossed for a late try - his first in the competition - to ensure victory for the visitors despite Liam Coombes-Fabling's last-ditch try.

Source: Reuters

